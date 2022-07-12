Celebrate Chicago legend Candace Parker with this awesome bobblehead from our friends at FOCO

Few athletes have had as much success as Candace Parker has had during her 15-year career. While undoubtably being one of the best players in the WNBA, Parker is a 2x MVP, 7x All-star, and a 2x time WNBA Champion. The latter of her Championship wins came in 2021 when Parker led the Chicago Sky to their first championship in her inaugural season with the team.

One of the great honors in basketball is to be featured on the cover of Slam Magazine and Parker was well deserving of that honor when she was featured on the cover of July of 2021. Being raised in Chicago, it was quite the homecoming when she brought her elite talent back to her hometown. After winning the tittle in her first season back home, the story was set too perfectly for her to be featured on the Slam Magazine cover.

FOCO has partnered with Slam Magazine to release a collection WNBA bobbleheads commemorating some of the sports biggest stars to be featured on the Slam Magazine cover. Candace Parker is among the players in the collection. Some of the other notable players include Sue Bird and Sabrina Ionescu.

The Candace Parker Chicago Sky Slam Magazine Bobblehead features Candace in the same seated pose as she was in on the cover. All the details of the real thing are found on the bobblehead making this a must have for any Chicago sports collector. The bobble stands at 8in tall, retails for $55, and limited to just 288 individually-numbered units so don’t wait to preorder yours here!

