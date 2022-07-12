The future is bright: 4 Cubs named in Top 100 Prospects List

4 Cubs are on Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 Prospects List

There has been some serious upset this season for the Cubs. They currently hold the 5th worst record in baseball. But when we look toward the future, that disappointment turns to hope. Baseball America, the authority on MLB drafts and MLB prospects, released its midseason top 100 prospects list on Monday, and four Cubs are on it.

The players are:

Pete Crow-Armstrong – ranked 34th

Brennen Davis – ranked 47th

Cristian Hernandez – ranked 78th

Caleb Kilian – ranked 82nd

Baseball America had this to say about the players:

PCA: After dealing with injuries during his first professional season Crow-Armstrong has made up for lost time, impressing across both levels of Class A. He’s a standout defender with bat-to-ball skills and projectable power. Davis: After a meteoric rise up to prospect stardom, Davis has struggled with health and the ability to make contact in the last year. When he’s healthy Davis has the upside of an everyday outfielder who can fit in all three outfield spots with plus power and on-base ability. Hernandez: Hernandez earned plaudits as an amateur for his potential for both average and power. He’s shown both in spurts in the Arizona Complex League and the Cubs believe the power will begin to show up more consistently in games. He’s likely to stick at shortstop as well. Kilian: Kilian combines an excellent arsenal — his fastball has peaked at 99 mph in Triple-A this season — with offspeed pitches that get plenty of swings and misses. Now he needs to achieve more consistency and work to be more efficient with his arsenal.

Each of these players is dynamic and youthful. They possess serious talent and have an exponential amount of room to grow. Pete-Crow Armstrong’s exit velocities are up 2 to 3 miles an hour from last year, which is a huge jump. And in 60 games, he has hit 10 homers and 37 RBIs. Brennen Davis, named MVP at the 2021 All-Star Futures Game after smashing a pair of home runs, has made incredible strides since recovering from a back injury. He is expected to deliver at bat and in the outfield.

Cristian Hernandez, considered the Cubs’ best international prospect in a decade, has incredibly advanced offensive skills and has been compared to Manny Machado and Alex Rodriguez. And Caleb Kilian, who had nine ups, nine downs, and four strikeouts in his first three innings in the big leagues, has shown us just how formidable he already is as a pitcher.

All this to say, things are looking good for the future of the Cubs.

