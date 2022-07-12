Former first round pick wide receiver N’Keal Harry lands in Chicago via trade with a chance to revitalize his career.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a modest trade for wide receiver N’Keal Harry from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Harry has struggled since his arrival in the NFL mustering only 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in his career. The trade isn’t much of an upgrade for the Bears’ receiving core but it gives Harry a much-needed fresh start.

At long last, the #Patriots trade former first-rounder N'Keal Harry and it’s the #Bears as his landing spot for a 2024 7th rounder, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A solid upside move for Chicago, while New England moves on with a strong group itself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 12, 2022

The question is what can Harry do with the change of scenery? Hopefully begin to realize his potential on a roster that is going to need someone of Harry’s size and talent to elevate the WR production. Harry has the type of work ethic to turn things around. Coming out of Arizona State he showed maturity and growth to be a success in the NFL.

Harry’s biggest weakness may be a mental issue with never being the type of person to fit into Boston or with the Patriots culture. Going from Arizona to Boston is a huge culture shock and can really wear down on a player. There’s no way to speculate on precisely why Harry has failed in New England

What N’Keal Harry was at Arizona State was a highly productive receiver. He posted consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving with 8 and 9 touchdowns respectively as a true sophomore and junior. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and made an immediate impact at Arizona State. Harry showed speed and agility he was able to go up and high point the ball and come down with it.

What Harry has struggled with in the NFL has been gaining separation in his route running. As a result he hasn’t received many targets or much opportunity to get better with experience. He did show short area quickness and excellent after the catch ability at ASU, enough that it should translate to the NFL level.

Harry has all of the tools, he’s not slow, he has excellent size and athleticism. But he needs to shake out the mental block put it all together and become the receiver he’s capable of becoming.

If N’Keal Harry does finally put it all together he could become a surprise addition to the Bears that could absolutely change the depth chart in Chicago. Harry has a chance and now he just to do everything in his power to help himself and the Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE