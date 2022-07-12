Comiskey Park 43 Years ago…what happened?

July 12, 1979, a day that will forever be remembered by hardcore Sox fans. On this day, 43 years ago, around 50,000 people packed the park to see a baseball game. However, not all 50,000 attendees were there to watch a baseball game. Most people came for the record explosion. It was the 2nd game in a double header vs Detroit. The promotion was called, “Disco Demolition Night” at Comiskey Park. Basically, if you gave the DJ a disco record to explode, your ticket will be 98 cents. It was an anti-disco promo, essentially.

Once the records were detonated, several thousand fans rushed on to the field. This resulted in property damage to Comiskey Park, thus, resulting in the game being forfeited by Chicago.

There were 39 counts of disorderly conduct charged and nearly 30 minor injuries on the field.

Some disco artists have debated whether this was an act of racism or homophobia. “Disco Demolition Night” is one of the craziest promo nights to ever be held, not only at Comiskey Park, but in the history of the entire MLB.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE