White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is ready to push for AL Central title

After a right forearm strain forced him to spend time on the injured list, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks made his return to the mound on Monday. The two-time All-Star struck out the side in the 8th inning, maintaining a 2-2 tie. While the Sox would eventually give up the lead and lose in extra innings, it was a productive return from the IL for Hendriks, who addressed the media after the game.

“I was trying to convince them to let me off before the Giants series,” Hendriks said when asked about his stay on the IL. “Threw a sim game on that Friday, tried to convince them to let me be active yesterday, didn’t happen. But finally we got out there today.”

Since his initial return from the IL, Liam Hendriks has appeared in three games, pitching three clean innings with five strikeouts. His most recent outing came on Sunday afternoon, when he secured his first save since returning from injury.

Liam Hendriks discusses his return from the IL. Note the shirt in the background. #whitesox pic.twitter.com/iUIWsZ8eWu — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) July 4, 2022

When asked after the game what the White Sox need to do going forward, Hendriks said, “That’s the biggest thing. Making sure we go there and regain the authority figure that we had last year, and gain that – just inside this clubhouse, gain that we are better than everybody else and we can do this. We need to get that mindset back. That’s something we have spurts of, but it hasn’t really caught fire yet.”

Chicago will head to Cleveland on Monday for a three-game series with the Guardians, before heading to Minnesota for a crucial series with the first-place Twins before the All-Star break.

