The struggling White Sox look to turn the season around with upcoming division games.

The Chicago White Sox have not gotten off to the start fans of the south siders were expecting. The Sox currently sit at a 41-44 record and are five and a half games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins. At this point, last year the Sox had already earned their 50th win of the season and were the front-runners in the division.

Chicago has an important week of divisional games that can get it back on track to its 2021 ways. The Sox will play eight games in seven days before the All-Star break on July 18th.

The first series started Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, whose surprising play in the first half of the season puts them only four games behind the Twins.

The White Sox did not get off to the start they were looking for in their first game against the Guardians, losing the game 8-4.

Following its series with the Guardians, Chicago will have a quick turnaround and travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota for another important four-game series with the Twins. Minnesota has had an impressive turnaround this season after finishing in last place in 2021. The signing of All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa during the free agency period was a big help in the Twins’ turnaround.

The White Sox must string together some good performances now more than ever, especially with reports of leadership issues affecting the club. Although a division can’t be won from a couple series in July it can go along way for a slumping team like the White Sox.

