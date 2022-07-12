We take a look at where Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery landed in the updated rankings

Colson Montgomery, the current #1 prospect for the Chicago White Sox, is playing spectacular baseball. Scouts around the league are beginning to take notice. Baseball America recently released their mid-season top 100 prospect rankings.

Montgomery slots in at number 53 on the newly released rankings. At the beginning of the season, he did not even rank in the top 100! For a prospect to move up so many spots in half a season is truly remarkable and should have White Sox fans excited for Montgomery’s future.

Montgomery was drafted in 2021 by the White Sox as the #22 overall pick in the draft. For fans that do not know much about him yet, certainly will soon enough. Indiana’s 2020-21 male high school athlete of the year is turning heads. His on base streak sits at an absurd 45 straight games!

Colson Montgomery’s successful debut in Arizona Complex League

In 2021, Montgomery played 26 games in the Arizona league. He immediately produced a .287, .396, .362 slash line in these games. He also scored 16 runs along with 27 hits, 7 of them being doubles. Montgomery immediately showed he belonged with solid production, and has only continued to improve as he moves up in level of competition.

2022 single A ball in Winston-Salem and Kannapolis

So far this baseball season, Colson Montgomery has continued to rake. He holds an active on base streak of 45 straight games as of July 10th. It took only 13 games with the Winston-Salem Dash for Montgomery to be promoted to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. In 58 total games with both ball clubs, Montgomery has posted a .326, .431, and .484 slash line.

He has produced 21 extra base hits so far this season, with 6 being homers along with 33 runs batted in. His patience at the plate has been spectacular. Montgomery boasts a .915 OPS and 36 walks.

What lies ahead for the #1 White Sox prospect?

It is difficult to predict what comes next for Colson Montgomery. Whether he will have a spot on the big league roster in the future, or if he will become an enticing trade piece for management. It’s important to remember that his primary position is shortstop. As we know, the White Sox now have a 2 time all-star at that position, in Tim Anderson.

What is undeniable, is that Montgomery’s stock is rising and rising fast! His performance in the one year he’s been in the White Sox system, show that they might have hit it out of the park with this draft selection.

