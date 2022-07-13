With pressure mounting on Patrick Williams before his third season, Alex Caruso voiced his support and confidence in the young forward.

There has been a lot of talk in the past couple of years about the Chicago Bulls’ young forward, Patrick Williams. The Bulls traded up to select him 4th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Fans are still waiting to see more from him.

Many expected that Williams would make a big leap in his development last season, but a wrist injury sidelined him for 65 games. Unfortunately, this extended absence set him back in terms of development. That setback has also placed a lot of extra pressure on Williams’ shoulders. Williams is now entering his 3rd season and only has 93 career games under his belt (including playoffs).

Bulls teammate Alex Caruso still has unwavering confidence in Williams and his potential. Caruso recently went on the Bulls Talk Podcast with K.C. Johnson and discussed Patrick Williams and what he is capable of.

“People forget that last year was his second year in the NBA … It takes time for players,” Caruso continued, “It’s getting adjusted to the pace, seeing what you can do. There is one thing I know about Pat, though, it’s that he works. He works hard on his game, he works hard on trying to get better. He’s a great teammate, and I think he’s going to figure out over the next year what he can really do and how he can compliment Vooch, DeMar, Zach, and really be a problem with fourth defenders, third defenders guarding him.”

Williams has already dealt with a lot in his young career. At 20 years old, he has already suffered a major injury and has dealt with a remarkable amount of trade speculation around him. The work ethic that Alex Caruso alludes to will serve Williams well throughout this season. If there’s anyone that should recognize a good work ethic, it’s Alex Caruso.

It will be nice to have Caruso and Williams regularly on the floor next season. They missed a combined 107 games last season. That made things much harder for the Bulls, especially defensively. With a ton of pressure on Patrick Williams’ shoulders, it will be interesting to see how big of a step he can take in his third season.

