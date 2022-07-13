Will point guard Lonzo Ball be ready for Chicago Bulls training camp? It’s not looking likely

Since January, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has been dealing with a bone bruise injury in his left knee. Ball’s rehab process has been progressing slower than expected. Bulls GM Artūras Karnišovas and Head Coach Billy Donovan each recently expressed some concerns over Ball’s health and rehab process.

There seems to be a level of unsureness in the organization about when Lonzo will be back to 100%. Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson recently went on Unfiltered with David Kaplan and speculated that Lonzo Ball might not be fully healthy by the time training camp rolls around.

"By their words and by their actions, they are preparing for the potential of Lonzo Ball not being ready for training camp."

– @KCJHoop on the Chicago Bulls (Via @UnfilteredNBC) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 13, 2022

The Bulls did not make any monumental moves during free agency, but they did add some extra depth at point guard. The team signed veteran guard Goran Dragic to a 1-year deal earlier this month. This signing brought the total number of point guards on the Bulls to five.

Between their added depth at point guard and some of these recent comments, it seems increasingly likely that Lonzo Ball’s health and lack of progression is becoming a concern for the team. K.C. Johnson only went as far as to speculate that Ball may miss training camp. This scenario certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it may take some time for Lonzo to readjust to regular-season NBA basketball if so.

There are certainly worse outcomes than just missing training camp. Lonzo’s health will continue to be under a microscope as the offseason progresses. For now, fans should be optimistic that Lonzo is ready to go by the time the regular season arrives.

