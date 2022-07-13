Is David Montgomery a top 10 running back in the NFL?

David Montgomery is a fan favorite for the Chicago Bears. He’s been the bright spot on the offense the past couple of years. However, many Bears fans feel Montgomery is under the national media’s radar.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Montgomery has found his way into the endzone 21 times. He’s also racked up close to 3,000 yards on the ground. Not bad stats for a 3rd-round draft pick.

ESPN recently released a list of their top 10 running backs in the NFL according to insiders in the league. After the votes were tallied, Montgomery didn’t receive a single vote in the top 10. Many Bears fans feel like Montgomery is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Was the Bears veteran snubbed?

Here’s what David Montgomery’s stats say

Montgomery might be the best part of the Bears’ offense. But that says more about the Bears offense than it does David Montgomery. The fourth-year running back is way behind NFL starters in terms of yards per rush attempt. Montgomery averages 3.9 yards per rush for his career.

Last season, Montgomery finished 44th in yards per rush attempt. He’s never finished any of his three seasons in the top 32 for that stat. That’s far behind running backs that would in the competition for the top ten.

Montgomery also struggles with the Rushing Yards Over Expected stat, according to MFB Analytics. In 2021, Montgomery was ranked 22nd in the league with a RYOE at -.12 putting him behind Michael Carter, much less Nick Chubb. Montgomery wasn’t even the best running back for that category on the Bears. Khalil Herbert beat him out.

Montgomery needs to improve this season before a new contract

David Montgomery hasn’t had the benefits many of the better running backs in the NFL have had. He’s been through three quarterbacks, two coaches, and some bad offensive lines. But Montgomery isn’t a top-10 running back talent to begin with.

Montgomery lacks speed. That’s always been one of his Achilles heels. And it’s one problem that won’t go away as the Bears transition to the outside-zone running scheme.

Montgomery has improved in the passing game since his rookie year. Hopefully, his second year with Justin Fields will yield better results for both in the passing game. The more comfortable he becomes with Luke Getsy’s new offense, the better the Bears will be.

Just don’t expect Montgomery to be a top 10 NFL running back in it.

