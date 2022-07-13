In a recent podcast interview rookie center Doug Kramer revealed just how hard Justin Fields is working to become a great QB.

The legend of Justin Fields’ work ethic as quarterback of the Chicago Bears continues to grow. Last year when Fields was named the starting quarterback moving forward for the Bears, Fields’ family wanted to celebrate by taking him out to dinner. Fields passed on dinner and instead went home to study film.

Then there was this interview with new Bears starting center Lucas Patrick on the Spiegel and Parkins show where he took praised Justin Fields’s work ethic:

New #Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick has been impressed with quarterback Justin Fields’ work ethic and skills. Listen to Patrick's full interview here on @ParkinsSpiegel Show:https://t.co/8mdG4Xqe0Z pic.twitter.com/1thQfu3Inx — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) July 12, 2022

Now come this from Illini Inquirer, who covers Illinois for 247Sports. They had rookie Doug Kramer on their podcast, and he revealed more about Fields’ work ethic too:

"He's probably the hardest working person in the building, to be honest. He gets after it. You can tell how much he wants to win. Unbelievable player. Great leader."

– Chicago Bears rookie OL Doug Kramer on QB Justin Fields (Via @IlliniOn247) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 12, 2022

You can listen to that full episode here.

Needless to say when it come to the desire to be great, Justin Fields has earned a ton of praise for his study habits and his desire to be a great QB. If the Bears continue to develop and coach Fields better than the previous regime then you can definitely count on Fields having a breakout second season and possibly leading the Bears to a better record than most are predicting.

The desire and work ethic to be great is one of the key attributes a QB must have to be successful and Fields seems to check that box in a big way.

