Will Marko Simonovic get a chance to crack the Bulls rotation this season?

Drafted 44th in the 2020 NBA draft from Montenegro, Marko Simonovic observed from the sidelines last season. He only appeared in nine games (all in garbage time), averaging 1.9 points per game and 1.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, he had to transition into the tempo of NBA action. It served as a good learning experience for the young power forward/center to build on coming into the 2022-2023 season.

Entering the summer league, Simonovic says he weighs in at 240, a 25 pound increase from his 215 pound frame a season ago. Bulking up will create more even matchups against NBA bigs. Additionally, helps a Bulls team that needs to improve their rim protection and rebounding. Andre Drummond was a good free agent add, but if Simonovic can play productively, the Bulls will have another weapon at their disposal. Additionally, their depth will be even deeper.

Marko Simonović flexed his muscles right in front of the Bulls’ brass after a late bucket. Message? He says no. Dalen Terry says yes. pic.twitter.com/inLhkpnIeV — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) July 8, 2022

Montenegro may seem like a familiar location to some. Fellow teammate Nikola Vucevic has ties to Montenegro. Marko Simonovic has praised Vucevic for his mentorship and advice. Moreover, the two have trained together, fueling Marko’s growth.

Marko Simonovic appears to be an inch taller than Nikola Vucevic who measures in at 7'0. What's intriguing is Marko defense. Seems to be a good rim protector and has good lateral quickness. Smart defender and solid rebounder. Possible he could play PF minutes next to Vucevic. pic.twitter.com/hyQVoK1InG — Chicago Bulls Talk (@BullsSource) July 9, 2022

Marko had a monster summer league debut against the Mavericks, scoring 27 points and adding 13 rebounds. He did struggle in the second game of the summer league against the Knicks, scoring one point and committing seven fouls. However, his play improved in today’s tilt with the Raptors as Simonovic had seven points along with three rebounds and three assists.

Marko Simonovic is still a project with a lot to learn. However, he has taken a huge step from last season and improving everyday is critical for Marko to see minutes this season. The Bulls could use another solid big. Keep on eye on Marko as a potential breakout player for Chicago.

