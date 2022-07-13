Max Domi Signing provides more depth.

The newest addition to the Blackhawks that general manager Kyle Davidson has signed on the first day of free agency, Max Domi, who is a good sign in regards to depth purposes for fire power, and skill accompanied with a burst of speed.

The 2013 Phoenix, 1st round, 12th pick overall comes witha little baggage as to how his production will affect the team’s need, but overall this is a prime deal that should overlook the leadership area and areas such as playmaking, with a broad defensive-minded aspect.

He was a plus +6 in the post-season with the Carolina Hurricanes, that gives a promising look towards beyond the regular season and bringing up the young guns that were just drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks, who are said were showing promising signs at the developmental camp earlier this week.

Domi had played for Phoenix, Montreal, Columbus, Carolina, and now Chicago.

This is a perfect solution for a temporary fix for offense this upcoming season, signing a one-year $3 million USD contract, is because he can play on the third-line at center and by sometimes being bumped up to the second-line during line-juggling experiments and still contribute offensively.

For most seasons, Max Domi has been a 20 plus goal scorer, which bring in the depth.

In my opinion this is a steal to say the least for the Blackhawks management depending on how he will play according to his game, but with the added youth and the veterans to help him there should be an adequate amount of contribution from all aspects of the team and coaching staff.

