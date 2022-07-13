Have You Heard? Chicago Blackhawks make Meghan Hunter the fourth woman in NHL history to be promoted to assistant GM

On June 22, 2022, Meghan Hunter of the Chicago Blackhawks became the fourth woman in history to be promoted to assistant general manager.

#Blackhawks announce Meghan Hunter has been promoted to Assistant GM. Karilyn Pilch has been promoted to Director of Player Personnel. Mark Eaton remains as Assistant GM. Brian Campbell’s official title is Advisor, Hockey Operations. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 22, 2022

This tweet from Frank Seravalli, an NHL reporter, on June 22nd marks the announcement of not only Hunter’s promotion but also Karilyn Pilch to the Director of Player Personnel.

Meghan Hunter has a long history of hockey under her belt already. Along with being a Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey alumni, she has been an assistant women’s hockey coach at Niagra University and the University of Maine, the Director of Group Sales at the London Knights Hockey Club, and if that wasn’t enough already she was the manager of the female national team for Hockey Canada.

According to ESPN, when asked about the decision to promote Hunter, acting GM Brandon Davidson responded, “Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do, and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step,” Davidson said in a statement. “I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice.”

This isn’t the first of these promotions, and definitely won’t be the last in terms of staff changes for the Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE