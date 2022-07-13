Is Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa on thin ice?

Talks about the possibility of firing Tony La Russa have been in the air for a while now. White Sox fans figured his time in Chicago was up when he left the team in 1986 to manage for the Oakland A’s. 35 years later, he rejoined the team as the skipper and is now in his 10th year of managing for the White Sox. La Russa is now 77 years old leading Chicago to a 42-45 record; 3rd in the AL Central.

In 2021, Tony La Russa took over for Rick Renteria, who managed the Sox from 2017-2020. 2021 supplied the White Sox best record (93-69) since 2005. However, fans were quickly disappointed when the White Sox were eliminated by Houston in 4 games. Since that happened, the Sox haven’t been the same. The energy from the team on and off the field just seems minimal. La Russa is the one fans are blaming for this mini-collapse.

La Russa’s questionable decision-making

La Russa’s history of bad decision-making goes way back, but his managing in the ALDS last year is what really got White Sox fans thinking. Last year, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Martell wrote an article in which he had some thoughts about La Russa’s coaching that were quite valid:

What’s inexcusable is how La Russa managed his bullpen in Game 2. The game was tied 4–4 in the seventh when La Russa called on lefty sinkerballer Aaron Bummer to face the top of the Astros order. Four batters later, the Astros had a 5–4 lead and had runners on the corners with one out. La Russa turned to Craig Kimbrel to get the White Sox out of the jam, despite Kimbrel’s struggles…

After Kimbrel proceeded to give up 4 runs, Liam Hendriks (the closer) was put in during the 8th inning. The White Sox were already down 5. La Russa, at times, seems like he has no common sense about the logic or basic knowledge of the situation at hand. It isn’t difficult to make some of the decisions that the White Sox’s manager struggles with every game. Even when he does try to think outside the box, he doesn’t do a very good job. The White Sox announcers expressed their confusion with a strategy to walk Jose Ramirez last night on an 0-1 count.

White Sox broadcasters are confused when Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk José Ramirez with an 0-1 count pic.twitter.com/TWBcjzHkQC — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 12, 2022

Other managers getting fired, but not Tony La Russa

Three managers have been fired this year; Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon, and now Charlie Montoyo. Montoyo wasn’t even doing a terrible job either. It doesn’t make sense that La Russa has a job, but Montoyo doesn’t.

If the playoffs started today, the Toronto Blue Jays would be in. They're 1.5 games out of the top wild card spot in the American League. That wasn't enough to save Charlie Montoyo's job. Bad losses and questions in the clubhouse about leadership were a devastating combination. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 13, 2022

Tony La Russa’s future with Chicago is foggy. Analysts are critical, announcers are puzzled, and fans are unhappy. If the White Sox want a chance at October baseball, La Russa needs to go. If he doesn’t get replaced, it’s going to be a very hard journey to the postseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE