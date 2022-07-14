Chicago Blackhawks 2022 Free Agency Signings

On the Cusp of the 2022 NHL Free Agency, day 1, the Chicago Blackhawks have made quite the splash in a modest but self-conscience manner that will give the team a well-rounded fix for more rebuild options come the future.

Along with Max Domi, who was signed by the Blackhawks, Andreas Athanasiou, a centerman who signed a $3 million USD contract. The 2012, 4th round, 19th pick, 110 overall by the Detroit Redwings is an incredibly fast skater when healthy according to reports.

Andreas Athanasiou has played 6 NHL seasons with 378 games, scoring 105 goals and 91 assists, coming out to 196 points. which is not bad for a youngster, who is considered a veteran at this point. The main reason for this acquisition in my opinion is for the purpose of speed as I stressed earlier, and he will definitely fit in with the team according to the coaching staff and the level of comfort to his game.

The Chicago Blackhawks brought in another couple of players to the lineup as well.

Also, the team had signed Centerman Colin Blackwell, in which a report states he will be used on the penalty kill and such. Blackwell brings size and grit to a young, defensive team that doing its diligence to build on size, while competing with skill and speed for today’s game.

And thus far, the Blackhawks have signed Back-up goaltender Alex Stalock to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Stalock has the potential to back-up goalie Peter Mrazek. This tandem will be interesting to watch because of the lack of depth involved, and as to how the scenario works to be honest. From what is observed here is that the team needed vast experience behind the net and leadership from well-aged veterans that would be able to assist the youngster’s in shaping up.

With this tandem thus far, the team still had a $20.3 million cap space structure to work with. But with the signings of these four players at just $7.75 million dollars, plus retaining retired defenseman Duncan Keith’s contract for $5.5 million, that put’s the team just at $13.45 million USD.

With only $6.85 million to work with to sign a quality player.

We will intently follow and keep you informed as to who will get picked up.

