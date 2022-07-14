Deandre Ayton has reportedly signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers

Restricted free agent Deandre Ayton could find his new home soon enough. Ayton is reportedly set to sign a offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers for 4-years and $133M with the Phoenix Suns having the option to match and then execute a sign-and-trade if needed.

While Deandre Ayton isn’t a Pacer yet, this is a signing that could shake up the Eastern Conference’s central division and make things tougher on the Bulls. Ayton played a huge part for the Suns last year averaging a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Though he’s young, he can offer this new Pacers team with Haliburton playoff experience to get Indiana in the place they need to be.

Deandre Ayton without Booker or CP3 in the last 2 seasons: 19.0 PPG

10.6 RPG

63.9 FG% Legit star when he gets touches. pic.twitter.com/64aGo4G5pQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 14, 2022

What would Deandre Ayton joining the Pacers mean for the Bulls?

With the addition of Andre Drummond and having key veterans, like, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls can be a threat, as well. Whether Drummond guards Deandre Ayton or Vucevic guards him, it will surely be a fun matchup to see. However, Ayton is one of the best bigs in the league and the Bulls have had their problems with true centers, including Ayton, over the years.

Though Phoenix can match their offer, it is going to be quite interesting to see if they will match Indiana’s $133M offer. There is a lot of talk of whether or not Phoenix will do it. Right now, they have 48 hours. The clock is ticking on this potential move that could change the landscape central division.

