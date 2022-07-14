Luis Robert crushes this pitch

Luis Robert hit a big-time dinger for the Chicago White Sox Thursday. The White Sox have struggled with men on base all season. Yoan Moncada had just made the second out with three men on base to continue his streak at zero for batting average with bases loaded.

Robert wasn’t leaving the ducks on the pond.

GRAND SLAM FOR LUIS ROBERT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vhVanzOmVr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 15, 2022

This team really needed that.

That’s Robert’s 11th home run of the year. And it came at the perfect time to put the White Sox up 6-1 in the 4th inning. The White Sox trail the Minnesota Twins by five games at the start of this four-game series on the road.

Twitter reacts to Robert’s grand slam

wait a minute… is the season back on?! — G (@GF14_) July 15, 2022

He Got all of that 1! — Kevin Russell (@KevinRu58651089) July 15, 2022

Now that’s a meatball pitch if I’ve ever seen one — The White Sux (42-45) (@ChicagoBoy966) July 15, 2022

*Luis Robert hit this baseball approximately 600 mph* — Chris Day (@cday2626) July 15, 2022

