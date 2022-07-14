Trending
Watch: Luis Robert hits big grand slam to put White Sox up big

Jordan Sigler
Luis Robert gave the Chicago White Sox a 6-1 lead

Luis Robert crushes this pitch

Luis Robert hit a big-time dinger for the Chicago White Sox Thursday. The White Sox have struggled with men on base all season. Yoan Moncada had just made the second out with three men on base to continue his streak at zero for batting average with bases loaded.

Robert wasn’t leaving the ducks on the pond.

This team really needed that.

That’s Robert’s 11th home run of the year. And it came at the perfect time to put the White Sox up 6-1 in the 4th inning. The White Sox trail the Minnesota Twins by five games at the start of this four-game series on the road.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications.

