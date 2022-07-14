Check out these new MLB All-Star Game bobbleheads from FOCO

With the MLB All Star game set to be played on July 19th, FOCO has just released their annual Bobbles on Parade collection featuring a commemorative All Star themed bobblehead from all 30 MLB teams. The Bobbles on Parade program started back in 2003 in the city of Chicago. Major League Baseball, the Chicago White Sox, and Forever Collectibles partnered to create 34 life-sized bobblehead to promote the All Star Game, which was held at U. S. Cellular Field on July 15, 2003.

From then on, FOCO (Forever Collectibles) has launched a collection each year themed around the All Star Game, but it wasn’t until a few years ago they began offering these highly sought out collectibles directly to collectors and fans alike.

Some of the past year’s iterations have been themed around the cities the All Star Game has been played in. In 2009 the game was held in St. Louis so FOCO created an “Arches on Parade” program to reflect the famous arches of St. Louis. Similarly, in 2014 Bobbles on Parade became “Peanuts on Parade” to honor the creator of the Peanuts comics Charles Schulz, who grew up in Minneapolis, which is where the 2014 All Star game was played.

This year’s Bobbles on Parade program is also themed around the city in which the All Star Game will be played in, Los Angeles. Each of the 30 bobbleheads from every team stands atop a movie reel themed base with a billboard of the 2022 All Star game and palm trees behind them to play into the Hollywood themed of Los Angeles. The bobbleheads themselves feature commemorative All Star game patches in multiple spots in addition to thematic team logos and colors.

Each one is officially licensed by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA. They are limited to just 322 individually numbered units, stand at 8in tall, and will retail for $60. Like all of FOCO’s bobbleheads they are handcrafted and hand painted so no two are exactly the same. Preorder a Bobble of Parade from your favorite team here!

