Ozzie Guillen wants to fight Jon Heyman, doesn’t want Tony La Russa’s job

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Ozzie Guillen said he doesn't want Chicago White Sox job

Ozzie Guillen had this to say about managing the White Sox

The outspoken former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen was not happy about rumors surfacing that he wants a crack at a possible return to the team. Guillen challenged baseball columnist Jon Heyman to fight him for charity in a rant on Twitter Wednesday.

The White Sox are struggling, and a lot of people in the media are speculating about White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s future with the club. White Sox vice president Kenny Williams is not happy with where the team is at here in the middle of July.

Heyman suggested on Twitter that Guillen was pining to be the next White Sox skipper after Guillen’s recent comments on current manager Tony La Russa.

Ozzie Guillen took the slight personally. He responded by firing back a few comments of his own to Heyman.

I’d put my money on Guillen for the fight…

With the White Sox underperforming in 2022, it’s no wonder Guillen has a foul temper. White Sox players and fans are on edge. They’re watching one of the most frustrating baseball teams in recent memory.

Ozzie Guillen respects La Russa

Guillen further clarified his comments on La Russa. He said on the pregame show Wednesday that his critique was not about La Russa as a manager, but about his comments about certain decisions that he’s made. Here’s a clip of Guillen addressing rumors.

Guillen was always a favorite for me as a White Sox fan. I wished the team would have worked to keep him the White Sox instead of letting him go to the Marlins.  Guillen was 678-617 as a manager with the White Sox. His crowning achievement was winning the World Series in 2005. But he never seemed to be the same after going to sensitivity training.

 

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

