The outspoken former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen was not happy about rumors surfacing that he wants a crack at a possible return to the team. Guillen challenged baseball columnist Jon Heyman to fight him for charity in a rant on Twitter Wednesday.

The White Sox are struggling, and a lot of people in the media are speculating about White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s future with the club. White Sox vice president Kenny Williams is not happy with where the team is at here in the middle of July.

Heyman suggested on Twitter that Guillen was pining to be the next White Sox skipper after Guillen’s recent comments on current manager Tony La Russa.

Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show https://t.co/VvXe9YFRsh — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 12, 2022

Ozzie Guillen took the slight personally. He responded by firing back a few comments of his own to Heyman.

My wife will be mad but tired of this liar talking about me. Your a jelous man that me with shit English do the job you do. All you do is lie about stories. I get paid to talk baseball just like you. I said I love Tony but I gave my opinion and he know how I feel. You always hate https://t.co/YpmksSBngv — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

I apologize to @NBCSChicago and my family but tired of Jon Heyman using me as his punching bag. He is not here in Chicago he don't know anything stop lying stealing people money with bad stories. Am a man before it all and I won't let him insult me like that. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me. Let's settle it. Let's raise money Jon me and you the ring. Whatever money we raise goes to charity. I am not perfect, but tired you hiding behind you a writer. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

I’d put my money on Guillen for the fight…

With the White Sox underperforming in 2022, it’s no wonder Guillen has a foul temper. White Sox players and fans are on edge. They’re watching one of the most frustrating baseball teams in recent memory.

Ozzie Guillen respects La Russa

Guillen further clarified his comments on La Russa. He said on the pregame show Wednesday that his critique was not about La Russa as a manager, but about his comments about certain decisions that he’s made. Here’s a clip of Guillen addressing rumors.

Ozzie Guillen sets the record straight – he's not after anyone's job. pic.twitter.com/oMnJQ8hGb4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 13, 2022

Guillen was always a favorite for me as a White Sox fan. I wished the team would have worked to keep him the White Sox instead of letting him go to the Marlins. Guillen was 678-617 as a manager with the White Sox. His crowning achievement was winning the World Series in 2005. But he never seemed to be the same after going to sensitivity training.

