Potential players the White Sox might target during the MLB trade deadline

Assuming the White Sox can string together some wins before the trade deadline it is fair to guess that they will be buyers at the deadline. While this team has its flaws and can never seem to keep any momentum they gain in the playoff race, they currently only sit 6 games back of the Twins and only 3.5 out of a Wild Card spot. A few pieces added to the lineup and an arm or 2 to the bullpen it is hard to deny that this White Sox team does not have all of the talent in the world they just need to put it together. Now Let us take a look at who could the Sox can target to solidify the lineup and bullpen.

The White Sox and their counterparts to the north the Cubs have a history as of late making trades. The Quintana deal and most recently the deal that landed the Sox Kimbrel last season. The White Sox could see if the Cubs are interested in parting ways with newly appointed all star Ian Happ. The Cubs may be looking to sell him off now that his price is likely at an all time high. The White Sox would have to pay a decent price for Happ but it may be worth it the 27 year old outfielder would be a perfect fit for the outfield looking to stop playing 1st basemen in the corners. Happ’s defense and bat would provide a huge boost to the team looking for both of those attributes.

Mancini who is apart of the currently surging Baltimore Orioles is in an interesting situation. He is due to be a free agent after the season and if Baltimore is not convinced they can keep him or that their recent win streak is just a flash in the pan and that the team still has a long way to go they may be looking to move him. Mancini like Happ an outfielder whose bat would fit perfectly into this lineup for the White Sox replacing inconsistent bats in the outfield such as Sheets and Engel.

The White Sox could look for help from an old friend, Colome who most recently played with the White Sox in 2020 could be on the move from Colorado. On a struggling Rockies team they might be looking to move the veteran arm with no real use for him as part of the future. He would likely come cheap and can be a versatile arm that can assist the pen as a setup man or closer.

You may remember this name he is the pitcher who fought the entire Pirates team a few years ago. He is currently a part of a struggling Royals team and he himself has not been great this year but taking a flyer on a once good reliever has been done before and worked out. Garrett would likely come cheap due to age and performance but the hard throwing pitcher could find his groove again with a change of scenery. He much like Colome can slot into the bullpen in just about any position.

We will see how the season unfolds for the White Sox as they head into Minneapolis for a huge series with the Twins only a handful of games back of them . Another bat and another arm added to the bullpen could make a huge difference for the White Sox in this heated playoff race in both the wild card and American League Central.

