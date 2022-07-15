5 Ways to Spice Up a Chicago Bears Game

With a game taking up to and even over 3 hours, it is useful to have some additional activities planned for during the game. No loyal fan will mind this, as it’s a long time to be focused on one thing. Here are a few tips as to what you can do during the game and how you can be entertained for the entire period.

Have the Right People to Watch With

Regardless of where you choose to watch the game, ensure that you invite friends who also enjoy following the Chicago Bears and like to watch football. The in-game banter and camaraderie during such a long game are some of the best ways to spice up the game. You can share knowledge of the players and have informed discussions on game strategy.

However, there is also a train of thought that suggests inviting friends or colleagues who support opposing teams or rivals of the Chicago Bears making the watching as competitive as the game itself. So, if you know of a few Green Bay Packer supporters, then invite them over to watch the game and this will add all sorts of spice to the mix.

The Halftime Recharge

Ensure that you have sufficient food and drink to make the halftime break a time to recharge in preparation for the game time to come. It is important to have in-game snacks and drinks, but at halftime, you need to go all out and introduce some favorite foods for football fans. Think of foods and snacks that you may also have been able to get at the game itself such as the favored smoked brisket sandwiches, burgers and fries, roasted chicken, and mac and cheese.

Bet on the Bears

Placing a few bets on the game is a known and accepted way to keep the game exciting from start to finish. Some bets can be made on who scores first, who wins, and which players perform the best in their positions. First, find the best online site that is registered and certified as genuine on which to place these bets. A great example is www.legitgamblingsites.com/online-betting/nfl/, where the process is straightforward. Then, simply make a few bets that will have you and your fellow supporters invested in the game.

Understand the Rules

It’s a great game to watch, but even better when you know what is going on and understand the rules. Unless you follow the plays and understand why certain decisions are made in the game, then you’re only essentially watching the action, without the strategy component that makes the game so much more exciting.

Know the Players and Their Backstories

Being able to watch the greatest players in the game of football is awesome, but it is a whole lot more fun and interesting to also know a little more details and background about these players. Read entertainment and football blogs to see what’s going on in their lives and the drama will add layers of excitement to the game.

These are 5 simple means of spicing up the next Bears game that you watch. Football is fun and exciting, but these simple additions will add various layers of additional fun to your viewing pleasure.

