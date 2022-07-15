Candace Parker held scoreless for first time in WNBA Career

The Chicago Sky won despite Candace Parker being held scoreless for the first time in her WNBA career

Even the legends can have a rough night.

Chicago Sky Forward Candace Parker shot 0-11 from the field, including 0-4 from three, resulting in Parker being held scoreless for the first time in her career, a span of 381 games. However, despite Parker’s off night, the Sky still came out victorious against Los Angeles.

In tonight's win over her former team, Candace Parker failed to score a point for the first time in her career. Parker had gone 381 straight games without going scoreless, the second-longest streak to begin a player's career in WNBA history (Tina Thompson – 412 games). pic.twitter.com/5BrHu6lvPy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 15, 2022

Parker did chip in 11 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and two blocks in an 80-68 win against her former team, the Los Angeles Sparks.

Rookie guard Rebekah Gardner led the way, scoring 18 points and boosting the defending champs’ league-best record to 18-6.

