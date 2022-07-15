Trending
2022 Jose Abreu: As The Weather Gets Hot, So Does His Bat

Jose Abreu
Jose Abreu has been one of the best and most consistent first basemen since 2014.

It seems as though at the beginning of every season,Jose Abreu always starts off slow. But he always gets better and better as the year progresses. You can say that for a lot of players that get more comfortable with the more at-bats he gets, but with Abreu, it always seems to be based on the weather.

Especially this year, Sox fans saw Abreu (and everyone else) struggle at the very beginning of this year. And with Abreu being 35 years old, maybe this could have been the year where we finally see his age get to him. However, once again, he has proven us wrong. After having one of his worst starts to a season in his career, Abreu is back on track to having another solid year.

Abreu has been raking in June and July this year, so let’s look at how his season month by month compares to his career average.

2022 Season (as of July 14):

March/April (19 Games) = .217/.308/.348   2HR   6RBI

May (26 Games) = .265/.333/.434   3HR   14RBI

June (27 Games) = .346/.431/.533   4HR   15RBI

July (14 Games) = .375/.407/.571   2HR   8RBI

The batting average jump is the most extreme statistic to look at. Jose Abreu is now hitting .299 on the season, which is phenomenal since he ended April with a .217 batting average. Abreu has always been a first baseman that has hit for average, having seven seasons having a batting average above .270.

However, the other stat that screams at you is the lack of home runs this year compared to his past eight seasons. That stat is similar to everybody on the White Sox this season, a team that relied on the long ball in 2020 is now 26th in baseball in home runs in 2022. Jose Abreu currently has 11 home runs on the year, but as we have seen from his career, the numbers will grow throughout the year.

Career (2014-Present):

March/April (190 Games) = .256/.329/.471   38HR   132RBI

May (207 Games) = .277/.335/.501   41HR   143RBI

June (204 Games) = .287/.340/.495   37HR   127RBI

July (192 Games) = .291/.353/.489   31HR   122RBI

August (215 Games) = .355/.390/.604   56HR (Thanks Cubs)   166RBI

September/October (191 Games) = .292/.368/.499   36HR   141RBI

During his entire nine year career, Abreu has been one of the best first basemen in all of baseball. And as the weather gets hot, so does Jose Abreu.

