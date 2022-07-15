Jose Abreu has been one of the best and most consistent first basemen since 2014.

It seems as though at the beginning of every season,Jose Abreu always starts off slow. But he always gets better and better as the year progresses. You can say that for a lot of players that get more comfortable with the more at-bats he gets, but with Abreu, it always seems to be based on the weather.

Especially this year, Sox fans saw Abreu (and everyone else) struggle at the very beginning of this year. And with Abreu being 35 years old, maybe this could have been the year where we finally see his age get to him. However, once again, he has proven us wrong. After having one of his worst starts to a season in his career, Abreu is back on track to having another solid year.

Sox put a couple of runs on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJGs0elMpA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 14, 2022

Abreu has been raking in June and July this year, so let’s look at how his season month by month compares to his career average.

2022 Season (as of July 14):

March/April (19 Games) = .217/.308/.348 2HR 6RBI

May (26 Games) = .265/.333/.434 3HR 14RBI

June (27 Games) = .346/.431/.533 4HR 15RBI

July (14 Games) = .375/.407/.571 2HR 8RBI

The batting average jump is the most extreme statistic to look at. Jose Abreu is now hitting .299 on the season, which is phenomenal since he ended April with a .217 batting average. Abreu has always been a first baseman that has hit for average, having seven seasons having a batting average above .270.

However, the other stat that screams at you is the lack of home runs this year compared to his past eight seasons. That stat is similar to everybody on the White Sox this season, a team that relied on the long ball in 2020 is now 26th in baseball in home runs in 2022. Jose Abreu currently has 11 home runs on the year, but as we have seen from his career, the numbers will grow throughout the year.

Career (2014-Present):

March/April (190 Games) = .256/.329/.471 38HR 132RBI

May (207 Games) = .277/.335/.501 41HR 143RBI

June (204 Games) = .287/.340/.495 37HR 127RBI

July (192 Games) = .291/.353/.489 31HR 122RBI

August (215 Games) = .355/.390/.604 56HR (Thanks Cubs) 166RBI

September/October (191 Games) = .292/.368/.499 36HR 141RBI

During his entire nine year career, Abreu has been one of the best first basemen in all of baseball. And as the weather gets hot, so does Jose Abreu.

