Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal resurfaces with the expectation of a second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson of the Chicago Bulls is expecting a second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian via a surrogate who had conceived the baby back in November before Tristan’s child with Maralee Nichols was born in December. Thompson, who was traded to the Bulls early this year, still has yet to meet the child says The Sun.

Scandals had surfaced in December about Thompson’s cheating, and People’s magazine states that the new child had already been conceived. From this, Thompson released a statement saying he regretted his previous actions and that he would take full responsibility for them.

According to CNN, Khloe is happy about the child on the way. Her spokesperson requested that members of the media take to understand the request for Khloe and the family’s privacy. Even though the relationship of the couple has been plagued with struggles, the two have been cited as “acting as co-parents”.

News hitting our desk is that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together.

The Kardashians star, 38, and Chicago Bulls player, 31, are said to be expecting their second baby together via surrogate. pic.twitter.com/Ugn1HyEcQp — PPP TV (@PPPTV_ke) July 14, 2022

Thompson has yet to make a statement about the new child on the way, and if he will be playing a role in the life of the child, however, there are a few statements circulating around the reunion of the couple.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE