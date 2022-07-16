We take a look at 3 Chicago Bears veterans who are on the bubble come training camp

When the Chicago Bears report for camp later this month, many battles will ensue to capture roster spots. The new coaching staff will get the opportunity to observe these players with the pads on. That makes for some fierce competitions across the board. The following players find themselves in an uphill battle to secure a spot on the final roster.

Nathan Peterman

Unless the Chicago Bears decide to keep three quarterbacks, this is probably the easiest cut to see coming. Nathan Peterman is firmly entrenched as the third option behind starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian. Barring the best camp of his life, Peterman finds himself on the short end of the stick.

It is probable that the Bears sign him to the practice squad once he clears waivers, but will most likely only see the active roster in the event of an injury to Fields or Siemian. There is also the possibility of a quarterback being let go by another team at final cuts that interests the Bears more, so being on the practice squad is no guarantee.

Kindle Vildor

Due to thin cornerback depth last year, second-year man Kindle Vildor found himself the starter opposite Jaylon Johnson for most of the season. His performance was underwhelming to say the least as he found himself ranked among the bottom five corners of the league with a 45.6 coverage grade according to PFF. He also produced zero interceptions.

With the arrival of rookie Kyler Gordon as well as veterans Tavon Young and Thomas Graham, Jr., competition will be fierce and Vildor could find himself as the odd man out.

David Moore

Darnell Mooney is a known quantity at wide receiver for the Chicago Bears. The rest of the crew, not so much. Dazz Newsome barely saw the field as a rookie last season. Velus Jones, Jr. is a talented but unproven rookie. Free agent signees Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, and Equanimeous St. Brown were role players at their previous stops. Add in the recent arrival of N’Keal Harry from the Patriots and that is one crowded receiver room.

Then there is David Moore. He had a couple decent seasons with Seattle, but did nothing in limited opportunities with the Broncos last year. He faces long odds to secure a spot even if the Chicago Bears keep six or seven receivers. His offseason arrest doesn’t help his chances either.

