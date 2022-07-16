We take a look at rookie Dalen Terry’s first few Summer League games for the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls 2022 first-round draft pick Dalen Terry has shown flashes of talent in the team’s first three Summer League games but there’s still room for improvement. The 6’7″ guard has shown off the good and bad of his decision-making in the Bull’s first couple of showings in the Summer League.

The Bulls made an effort of putting the ball in Terry’s hands, allowing him to make plays for his teammates in his first NBA action last Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. Terry put up an impressive six assists while making some tough passes that were of a high degree of difficulty. These passes although impressive were still too risky at times which led to a team-worst six turnovers.

Dalen Terry finishes with 9 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 31 minutes in his debut with the Chicago Bulls. Bulls beat Mavs 100-99 in overtime. pic.twitter.com/JktoqUzWBj — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 8, 2022

What has Dalen Terry shown so far?

Terry showed off some of the athletic abilities that warranted him being taken with the 18th overall pick in the Bulls’ next game against the Knicks. The Bulls’ guard played a team-high 27 minutes and was aggressive on the offensive end by earning multiple trips to the free-throw line.

Terry finally tied it all together Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors. The rookie guard played his best game of summer league action scoring 14 points along with 2 assists, on 66% shooting from the field. But the most important stat was his turnovers, which terry cut down to just two for the game. A big part of this was the bulls deciding to take the ball out of Terry’s hands and let him use his athleticism in transition.

“We trust him to make the right plays,” Bulls summer-league coach John Bryant said in an interview with Darnell Mayberry of the Athletic. “But sometimes he’s trying to make the home-run play. You watch this game; he just made the simple play.”

Dalen Terry really impressed on the offensive end in Thursdays matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 20 points shooting 66% from the field, making both his two 3-point attempts as well.

The Bulls and Terry have one more opportunity to showcase themselves, tonight at 6 p.m against the Philadelphia 76ers.

