Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Los Angeles Laker Lebron James are playing in the Drew League. The Drew League is a pro-am league that takes place in Los Angeles during the summer. Last night news broke that De-Rozan and James would be participating in the league Saturday.

LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 16, 2022

A video surfaced today From ESPN that shows the pair warming up together.

That looks like a fun place to be. It appears like the two will be teammates for the “Cheaters”. I feel bad for their competition. DeRozan had a great year for the Bulls last season. He averaged 27.9 points a game along with 4.9 assists. With Lonzo Ball out for the Bulls most of the season, the offense ran through DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan is heated 👀 #DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/TtYhOa4b03 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 16, 2022

Demar DeRozan getting buckets at the Drew League! pic.twitter.com/Fe9a1xgL7o — OutOfSightSports🚀 ™️ (@OOSSports) July 16, 2022

