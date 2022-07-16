Trending
Bulls

Watch: DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James warmup together

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Demar DeRozan is playing in the Drew League

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Los Angeles Laker Lebron James are playing in the Drew League. The Drew League is a pro-am league that takes place in Los Angeles during the summer. Last night news broke that De-Rozan and James would be participating in the league Saturday.

A video surfaced today From ESPN that shows the pair warming up together.

@espn

Place is ELECTRIC ⚡️ #lebron #demarderozan #lakers #drewleague

♬ original sound – ESPN

That looks like a fun place to be. It appears like the two will be teammates for the “Cheaters”. I feel bad for their competition. DeRozan had a great year for the Bulls last season. He averaged 27.9 points a game along with 4.9 assists. With Lonzo Ball out for the Bulls most of the season, the offense ran through DeRozan.

Here are some Tweets that show how DeRozan is doing as a Cheater

 

 

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

