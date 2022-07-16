Chicago Bears need an offensive tackle like Orlando Brown Jr.

The Chicago Bears are heading into the 2022 season without one of the most critical positions on the offense being solidified and Orlando Brown Jr. would do just that. The Bears were trying out rookie Braxton Jones, as well as second-year players Tevin Jenkins and Larry Borom at the left tackle position this offseason.

None of those players are proven at that position yet. PFF thinks the offensive line is 31st in the league. A pro-bowl-caliber player protecting quarterback Justin Fields‘ blindside could be beneficial to the Bears unit this season and in the future.

Enter some offseason drama from the Kansas City Chiefs. Per reports, three-time pro bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown turned down a six-year contract with the Chiefs. Brown will likely be franchise tagged but it’s currently unsigned. He’s a perfect candidate on the perfect team for the Bears to trade with.

The Bears have a veteran to trade and some cash in their pocket for Orlando Brown Jr.

Just north of $19 million is sitting in the Bears’ cap space currently. They have more than enough to pay Orlando Brown’s salary and certainly will be able to offer him a sweet future deal. They also have a veteran the Chiefs could use this season to immediately make their defense better in their quest to win a Super Bowl now.

Robert Quinn and some high draft picks would have to be on the table. Quinn’s name has been linked to the Chiefs before. But it would be worth it for a sure thing like Brown. The former third-round draft pick has played more like a top ten draft pick since coming into the league.

Bears’ new general manager Ryan Poles should use his connections with the Chiefs and make an offer. This is a golden opportunity for the Bears and would make a pretty boring offseason a success with a marquee addition like Brown.

