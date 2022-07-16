Trending
Video: Tim Anderson makes a crazy catch in White Sox win

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Tim Anderson made an insane catch for the Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson does more than hit baseballs

Tim Anderson made a big play to help the Chicago White Sox win Friday. The White Sox are in the middle of one of their most important regular season series against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox are now three games back to the Twins after reaching .500 Friday night.

Anderson made a critical play in the fifth inning on defense as the White Sox were up 3-2. Twins outfielder Max Kepler hit a pitch that appeared to be a solid line drive. Anderson made an incredible leaping play to snag the ball out of the air and save a base hit. Kelper got robbed.

@whitesox

Tim-Tim the point guard showing out tonight. 🏀 #whitesox #mlb #timanderson

♬ original sound – Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson’s incredible play kept the White Sox momentum.

The White Sox needed a win Friday night. Anderson’s magic kept the White Sox rolling until Adam Engel hit a three-run shot to put the club up 6-2 for the eventual winning score. The White Sox have now won four straight games. They have outscored the Twins in this series 18-4.

The White Sox still have two more games this weekend against the Twins before heading into the all-star break. If the White Sox can win the next two games, they’d only be behind the Twins one game after the break. Anderson is a big reason the White Sox will have a chance to do that.

White Sox fans react to Anderson’s catch on Twitter.

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

