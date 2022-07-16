Tim Anderson does more than hit baseballs

Tim Anderson made a big play to help the Chicago White Sox win Friday. The White Sox are in the middle of one of their most important regular season series against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox are now three games back to the Twins after reaching .500 Friday night.

Anderson made a critical play in the fifth inning on defense as the White Sox were up 3-2. Twins outfielder Max Kepler hit a pitch that appeared to be a solid line drive. Anderson made an incredible leaping play to snag the ball out of the air and save a base hit. Kelper got robbed.

Tim Anderson’s incredible play kept the White Sox momentum.

The White Sox needed a win Friday night. Anderson’s magic kept the White Sox rolling until Adam Engel hit a three-run shot to put the club up 6-2 for the eventual winning score. The White Sox have now won four straight games. They have outscored the Twins in this series 18-4.

The White Sox still have two more games this weekend against the Twins before heading into the all-star break. If the White Sox can win the next two games, they’d only be behind the Twins one game after the break. Anderson is a big reason the White Sox will have a chance to do that.

White Sox fans react to Anderson’s catch on Twitter.

Tim Anderson 👀!! You are ridiculous—insane catch — K 🐻 (@sleepxpert) July 16, 2022

Good catch @TimAnderson7 ! Grabbed that out of CF — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) July 16, 2022

Make that Tim Anderson catch the new mlb logo — dj clutch timeout 🌵AKA yung splice loop (@avocadochrome) July 16, 2022

Tim Anderson got HOPS. That was an insane catch at second to rob Kepler of an base hit 🙊😱 — sam tastad (@samtastad) July 16, 2022

