The mother of Angelo Blackson‘s son is accusing the Chicago Bears defensive tackle of some pretty harsh stuff via her Instagram post this weekend. Brittany J wrote a heavy message accusing Blackson of causing trauma to both her and their son.

Via wagsunfiltered’s Instagram page:

“I am currently mentally, physically, and emotionally SUFFERING from the trauma inflicted on myself and my dear son by his FATHER ANGELO BLACKSON of the Chicago bears.

My son has suffered a great deal of trauma by the Cinderella treatment he receives from his father. Our friends and family are tired.

Our community of church members, therapists, and educators are tired! Now we are seeking 100% full custody of Khyree Jones to prevent any further complications from his Father.

I would appreciate it if it is not an emergency or work related, to refrain from contacting me for any personal reasons at this time.

My family has watched me over the past 5 years Suffer from the pains and burdens of parenting ALONE. Angelo has consistently tormented myself and our child.

Now is time for me to step up and speak up against THE CHILD NEGECT, ABANDONMENT, and DOMESTIC ISSUES that has been caused by Mr. Blackson.”