The Chicago Cubs added some defensive prowess to their roster Sunday, selecting Oklahoma right handed pitcher Cade Horton with their first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Over the course of their long history, the Chicago Cubs have become all too accustomed to occupying the lower slots in the MLB standings. Unfortunately, 2022 has thus far turned out to be yet another less than banner year for the Wrigleyville residents. Chicago’s National League club sits at 35-57 at this point, avoiding last place in the NL Central with just a one game advantage over the Reds. A key culprit for the Cubs’ misfortune has been defensive play. The Cubbies pitching efforts rank a dismal 26th among the 30 big league teams. The CHC defense has been bleeding runs, giving up 472 scores. This is good for 6th most in Major League Baseball.

Pay a visit to the MLB website, scan the rankings of the top 61 pitchers, and you’ll find that the letters “CHC” are nowhere to be seen. That is because the Cubs’ pitching staff has been hurting this season. Marcus Stroman–in his first year at Wrigley Field after stops in Toronto and Flushing–has been back in action for merely a week after mending a shoulder injury. His outings since his recovery have produced a W-L mark of 2-2. Keegan Thompson and Mychal Givens are the only two Cub ball dealers whose 2022 mound occupancies have produced a winning record. To date, Thompson and Givens are 7-4 and 5-2, respectively. It is a position group that has seen hard times this season.

Those who work in the front offices at West Addison know that the way to right the ship is to drastically improve their defensive play. Fans and media expected the Cubs to use the 2022 MLB First-Year draft to bolster their cast of pitchers, and they did just that with their first round selection, nabbing Horton with the 7th overall pick.

Horton Hears The Call

Horton enjoyed a single season with the Sooners; he sat out the 2021 campaign with an injury. When he finally took the field in Norman for 2022, Horton found himself playing 60 feet away from the pitchers mound as third baseman. He started 25 games for the Sooners in this role, batting .283 and hitting six doubles.

Horton also gained a little experience as a short stop before being called to the pitcher’s mound toward the end of Oklahoma’s 2022 regular season. Horton took to the hilltop like a fish to water, striking out 64 batters and putting together a 4.86 ERA and 5-2 W-L record.

The 2022 College World Series served as a coming out party for the righty, as Cade struck out 24 batters and allowed only four runs in starts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ole Miss Rebels. Though the Sooners would fall to the Rebs in the CWS title game, Cade Horton enjoyed the performance of a lifetime, striking out 13 Ole Miss batters.

Though Oklahoma fell a little short in its national title quest, Horton still drew praise for his post-season efforts, making the CWS all-tournament team. The 6’2″/190 Norman native also earned Freshman All-America honors from Baseball America. Cade Horton’s R-Fr campaign drew very positive attention from MLB front offices. The Cubs need a shot in the arm on defense, and they became interested

How Can Horton Help?

Cade Horton is an effective two-way player. His at-bats at OU were a boon for the Sooners during their 2022 Big 12 Championship and National runner-up season. Horton’s experience with infield play is also a huge asset. Horton’s entry into for-profit baseball will likely take place in the Cubs’ farm system. Chicago’s shot callers will want to try him out at several different spots on defense in an effort to see where the prospect fits best.

The organization will have to decide on a minor-league affiliate to house Horton. The decision will hinge on whether they want the young draftee to serve as a shot in the arm for a struggling team or learn from the best on a successful one. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, who serve as the low-A affiliate for the Cubs in the Carolina League, are riding high with a 59-28 record, and lead the CL in pitching. The Cubs might want to let Pelicans’ manager Buddy Bailey; who owns the most career wins of any active minor-league manager, teach the young Horton a thing or two.

Otherwise, Cade Horton could be send to the rookie league AZL Cubs, where he would quickly learn the ropes of pro ball in an effort to fine-tune his skills. The first destination of Horton’s pro career will depend on several factors, including when he signs his contract, the roster status of the Cubs’ ML affiliates, and the other players that the Cubs select in the 2022 MLB draft..

And So In Closing.

The objective of any draft pick is to build for the future. The Cubs are going to be paying close attention to Horton as he begins his pro baseball journey. While Chicago make seek shorter-term remedies via the trade market and free agency, they hope their army of minor league coaches can meld Cade Horton into a player that can one day help the Cubs return to the the heights they reached in the late 2010s. Whether Horton pitches or plays an infield position is unclear. They just hope for him to make a positive impact.

