Ian Happ is set to play in his first MLB All-Star game this week

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs was recently named to the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career but how was he able to get this far?

Happ was drafted in 2015 as the Number 9 pick by the Chicago Cubs. He played in the minor leagues for two years before being promoted to the Major League on May 13th of 2017. At the start of the 2019 season, Happ played for the Iowa Cubs in the Minor Leagues, only to return back to the Chicago Cubs in July of that same year.

With all this being said, what is it that makes Happ All-Star material?

When asked about the league, Happ is quoted saying “The numbers don’t lie for where the league is offensively, It’s really, really hard to hit right now in baseball. It’s hard because of how good the pitching is, because of how developed that side of the game is, because of shifts, because of baseballs, because of all kinds of stuff.”

Despite the league being “hard” and full of competition, Happ has been anything but short. In the 2021 season alone, he set an all-new career high with 105 hits, and 25 home runs according to ESPN.

At the beginning of 2022, Happ and the Cubs faced an issue of injury. On April 9th, Happ was struck in the back of his left knee with a pitch. Many fans were worried about happy being out for the rest of the season but with the X-Rays coming back normal, this fear was put aside.

With Ian Happ on the team during this upcoming Midsummer Classic, there’s no doubt he’ll bring in plenty of pride for the Cubs and the National League. The All-Star game starts at 7 PM CST and will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles California on July 19th; make sure to stay tuned for more updates.

