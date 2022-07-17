Liam Hendriks has been pitching a great baseball

Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Liam Hendriks got a nice surprise Sunday morning. The MLB announced in a press release Sunday that Hendriks was one of three players added to the 2022 All-Star roster. He joined Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano and Milwaukee Brewers reliever, Devin Williams.

Hendriks and Romano will replace The New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros Justin Verlander who are both inactive at the break. It’s the third time Hendriks has earned the honor. Let’s hope he represents the White Sox well in the All-Star game.

Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson are both going to LA

The White Sox now have two players heading to the All-Star game in Los Angeles this week. The White Sox lead-off man and shortstop Tim Anderson was voted to the American League’s starting lineup earlier in July. Anderson has made amazing plays in fielding this season and has hit the ball well. The White Sox have plenty of All-Star power on their roster, but most of the team has underperformed by the break.

Hendriks has pitched in 30 games for the White Sox this season. He has an ERA of 2.35 and has registered 18 saves for the White Sox. He’s one of the big reasons the White Sox are currently only four games back to the Minnesota Twins.

Twitter reacts to Hendriks getting the ALl-Star nod

But where is Dylan Cease?

