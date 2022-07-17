Luke Richardson’s style of game play will be at close to watch

Luke Richardson was once a defenseman in the NHL, many moon’s ago, and this may perhaps fit into the system general manager Kyle Davidson is building on to work into his Chicago Blackhawk’s team at this point.

His ability to take his players and navigate them on ice and help them adjust to the opposing team’s offense is quite remarkable, making it difficult to play against in the defensive end that will be a task many will be looking forward to observing, setting a lasting impact towards the players.

let’s be fair though however.

Richardson, has a well-solidified reputation with many players and staff, so his attributes will make the most of his coaching style with he says will be an up-tempo level of play, and hopefully give the team that added level of confidence once lacked for scoring goals and known for playing poorly.

Luke Richardson’s demeanor going into this upcoming is to heavily focus on the defensive core and broad on the offensive part of the end,

As described, he knows how to implement a shut-down defense style of play, which would help compliment Seth Jones game towards leading the rookies into developing their own. Not to mention a decisive and distinct eye for picking out players that will have a special game or will be that break out player in general as well.

The most important factor coming out of the developmental camp is that the prospects are looking promising than ever and the team chemistry without playing is starting to shape up. When the team does in fact does hit the ice, and we get to see first hand how they perform, it is a unique opportunity to watch how a unique rebuild takes place.

