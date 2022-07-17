Noah Schultz is the number 26 overall pick
The Chicago White Sox took Noah Schultz with their first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher is currently in high school and is committed to Vanderbilt. Schultz, who is from Aurora, IL, is a local pick for the White Sox.
The White Sox will be in need of pitchers in the future. Schultz is an excellent choice to fit that need. While Schultz is young, he has the skills to impress a lot of MLB scouts.
Here’s Schultz’s scouting report from MLB.com:
With his 6-foot-9 frame and low three-quarters arm slot, Schultz conjures physical comparisons to Randy Johnson. He can’t match the power in the Hall of Famer’s arsenal, but Schultz is a lot more polished than Johnson was as a teenager. He’s also difficult to figure out because he barely pitched as a high school senior and is strongly committed to Vanderbilt.
Schultz’s biggest weapon is an upper-70s slider with horizontal break that’s nearly impossible for lefties to track because of the angle he presents, and he also can back-foot it against righties. His fastball sat at 89-92 mph and peaked at 94 with good carry and armside run on the showcase circuit last summer, and he’s not afraid to work it inside on right-handers. He hasn’t had much need for a changeup yet but shows some aptitude for throwing one with some fade.
Schultz has unusual athleticism and body control for such a tall youngster and he keeps all of his moving parts in sync by working out of the stretch. Scouts would like to see him add some more velocity and he began to trend up a bit during the fall before dealing at 92-96 mph and also showcasing a sharper, harder slider in a two-inning outing to open his senior season. But he came down with mononucleosis soon afterward and displayed shaky control when he returned.
Noah Schultz should be good
Comparing Noah Schultz to Randy Johnson sounds awesome. I’d love for the White Sox to have a solid arm that can control games into the late innings. He doesn’t have the quickest fastball, but it appears as if Schultz has a great variety of pitches at his disposal.
Highlights of Schultz in high school
Those are some nasty pitches!
