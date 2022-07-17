Should the Chicago White Sox pursue three-time All-Star Juan Soto? We take a look if it makes sense or not

With news breaking about Nationals Outfielder Juan Soto turning down a 15-year $440 million deal to stay in Washington, the Nationals have said that they are now listening to trades for Soto. With trade offers being listened to what is the possibility of Soto joining the White Sox before the trade deadline on August 2?

When trying to trade for a superstar like Soto the wonder is what do they have to give up to get him? In an article from The Athletic a possible trade for the Sox to send would involve outfielder Eloy Jiménez, first basemen/outfielder Andrew Vaughn, pitcher Dylan Cease, outfielder Luis Robert, shortstop Colson Mongomery, outfielder Oscar Colás, and starting pitcher Norge Vera.

With two years left on Soto’s contract, the asking price will be steep for the all-star. However, trading for a player like Soto who has averaged a .250 batting average tied for 93rd in the league according to ESPN. A player that bats the league average could help the White Sox with scoring.

What can Soto do for the White Sox? He would be a great leader for the White Sox outfield as he has won at the highest level being to a World Series and winning it. His experience can help the younger players around him elevate their game.

With the looming hope of Juan Soto joining the White Sox it does seem very unlikely as the steep asking price for a team that is known to not be big spenders. Chicago would be making a big mistake to not call Washington and see what they want in return for the outfielder.

