With logjam at the guard position, Coby White could be on the move

The Chicago Bulls had a relatively quiet, yet effective offseason. They resigned superstar Zach LaVine to a 5 year, 215.2 million dollar deal, prioritizing the young guard early in FA. In addition to LaVine, Chicago also brought back Derrick Jones Jr. on a two-year deal, while adding veterans like Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić as well. Depth and Zach’s contract were at the center of attention for GM Marc Eversley, and he made it clear with these solid acquisitions. With Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, and newly signed Dragić, this leaves out one other young guard.

Coby White.

When White was drafted in 7th overall in 2019, the upside was enormous. He had just come off a fantastic year at North Carolina, averaging 16 and 4, all while leading the Heels to the Sweet Sixteen. However during his time here in the Windy City, he’s been just a little better than average. He shot better percentages from the field last year than in prior, but his points per game and games played both took a decline.

White has failed to play in at least 70 games during any of his three NBA seasons, causing a little concern for a potential extension he is eligible for in 2023. In this article we will examine a few trade ideas that could benefit Chicago this season, as they might try to get any sort of value from White before his potential departure next year.

