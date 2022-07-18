A break down of Chicago Cubs draft pick Cade Horton

During the 2022 MLB draft, the Chicago Cubs selected two-way pitcher Cade Horton from Oklahoma with the seventh pick. Last year with the Sooners Horton went 5-2 with a 4.86 ERA, he also wrapped up his 2022 season with 64 strikeouts and 15 walks in 53 innings that he played.

One strength of Horton that was shown during the tournament is that he was able to confuse the batters with his newfound slider that he was recently taught to him by a teammate, Horton said “Prior to the Big 12 Championship Ben Abram was the one who had taught me, he gave me the confidence to throw it in a game.” Horton is also a fast learner so to get a slider down during the championship tournament shows that he is a coachable player.

A concern for Cade Horton is that before entering the College World Series, his ERA was at 7.94, his ERA did go lower according to MLB Network, after the tournament his ERA was at 2.61. There is concern about his consistency on the mound with only recently shooting up in the draft after the College World Series.

Cade Horton when he has been at bat for the Sooners has averaged .234 thirteenth among all of the sooner in 2022, he also had six doubles, two triples, one home run, and 17 runs batted in during his 145 at-bats.

Horton’s two-way skill type is automatically compared to Shohei Ohtani, who is the most well know two-way player in Major League Baseball.

The Cubs seem to really believe in what Horton did towards the end of the 2022 NCAA baseball season and look to develop his confidence with more pitches.

