Madden released their wide receiver ratings Monday and the Chicago Bears were low

The first Chicago Bears receiver was found after scrolling through eight pages of the Madden 23 database. Madden is revealing several position groups ratings this week on ESPN before the game’s release on August 19th. We knew the Bears would likely have a low rating as a group, but some of the individual results were shocking.

The Bears are ranked by Pro Football Focus as the worst receivers group in the NFL heading into the 2022 NFL season. Madden gave the Bears another gut punch, rating the team’s best receiver Darnell Mooney, as the overall 73rd best receiver in the game. They also don’t appear to think much of the Bears’ rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

The ratings included tight ends as well as wide receivers.

Here are the Madden ratings for Chicago Bears players at the tight end and wide receiver positions:

Darnell Mooney overall 79 rating Byron Pringle overall 75 rating Cole Kmet overall 75 rating Dante Pettis overall 74 rating James O’Shaughnessy overall 70 rating Tajae Sharpe overall 70 rating David Moore overall 69 rating Ryan Griffin overall 69 rating Velus Jones Jr. overall 69 rating Equanimeous St. Brown 68 rating Dazz Newsome overall 67 rating Nsimba Webster overall 67 rating Isaiah Coulter overall 66 rating Patrick Scales overall 31 rating

(Note: Madden 23 database did not include N’Keal Harry who was traded to the Bears last week on the Bears page. Harry is rated overall 72 on the New England Patriots roster.)

Will the Chicago Bears wide receiver ratings improve?

These rankings are a little disappointing for Bears fans who were looking forward to slinging passes with a second-year improved Justin Fields in the game. Many of Bears fans who think Mooney is a number 1 wide receiver are sure to complain. I’m personally more stunned by where Jones ended up.

Jones is supposed to have a lot of speed in the game with 94 speed and 95 acceleration. Madden thinks the Tennesee Volunteers product isn’t strong (64 strength). After Jones makes some moves on the field this season hopefully that rating and the Bears offense will improve.

