Darnell Mooney done wrong by Madden again

A lot has been said about the Chicago Bears receiving core coming into the upcoming season. Some experts believe Darnell Mooney is not big enough to be a true #1 receiver. In year 2 Mooney was able to catch 81 passes for 1055 yards and had 4 Touchdowns. With a full off-season with Justin Fields, the Bears are hoping that this paring explodes in 2023.

EA Sports Madden started this disrespect on Darnell Mooney with the effort they took on making his character.

Now heading into year 3 he is starting out the season as an overall 79. On Monday, EA Sports began to release their updated rankings for the upcoming video game Madden 23 and among those listed was Mooney at 79 overall.

That ranking seems a little low seeing that Mooney is coming off a big season for the Bears last year and reached 1,000 yards. Still, Madden doesn’t see him stacking up against the best in the league.

Wide Receiver Comparisons

The most notable comparison going around the sports scene is Terry McLaurin. Scary Terry is heading into year four and is coming off a season where he caught 77 passes for 1053 yards and caught 5 TD passes. The numbers are very similar and this is not to say Darnell Mooney is on his level, but Madden has McLaurin starting the year at 91 overall.

The Packers have lost a lot at the wide receiver position and their top rated wide receiver is also an Ovr 79. Sammy Watkins is that receiver, but his numbers have fallen off over the years. Watkins has 1 1000 yard season in his career, but is heading into year 9. Hard to believe Watkins will be anywhere close to Mooney’s production this season. Watkins is coming off a season where he caught 27 passes for 394 yards and 1 TD.

Bears Receiving Overalls

Chicago Bears will be inexperienced and their ratings reflect that. Below are the overall rankings for each wide receiver on the roster right now:

Byron Pringle (75)

Dante Pettis (74)

N’Keal Harry (72)

Tajae Sharpe (70)

David Moore (69)

Velus Jones Jr. (69)

Equanimeous St Brown (68)

Dazz Newsome (67)

Nsimba Webster (67)

Isaiah Coulter (66)

A bright spot for the Chicago Bears is Madden ratings are updated as the season goes on. The Chicago Bears receiving core will have their chance to prove it on the field and with the outrage that has been shown for Darnell Mooney only being an OVR 79, there is a good chance with some good performances he will be in the 80’s soon enough.

