Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields was projected by ESPN to throw the most interceptions in the NFL during the 2022 season.

ESPN recently came out with their 2022 fantasy football projections and predictably they were harsh on the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields. Mike Clay ESPN’s lead fantasy writer has Fields projected to finish with the most interceptions in the NFL with 16. This is an amateur prediction that is not based in reality. Basically the projections are a slightly different version of last year’s final stats predicted over a 17-game season.

Last year Fields finished with 10 interceptions, but if you flip on the All-22 tape like so many people already have you see it was more about bad luck that bad decisions. On Twitter, Butkus stats did just that in evaluating Fields last season.

Just did a little all-22 review of Justin Fields interceptions in 2021. A lot of reasons to be optimistic. I am missing one from the final GB game, but ran out of time. Summary below: Among the 9 INTs reviewed: 🏈 2 Batted at LOS

🏈 3 hit WRs hands

🏈 1 Miscommunication pic.twitter.com/9yoEff1PJq — Quinten Krzysko – Butkus Stats On Tap (@ButkusStats) June 3, 2022

Fields was not known to be a poor decision maker in college and it doesn’t add up that he would suddenly become a risky decision maker in the NFL. So the ESPN projection is both lazy and baffling. Basically you can throw out this “projection” by the Disney Sports Network and dabble in reality.

The reality is Justin Fields is both accurate with the football and doesn’t make poor decisions with the football. Add to it a much more simplified offense that Fields will be asked to memorize and execute and things will be a lot better for Fields and the Bears. Fields will be asked to make the correct read and deliver the football. He won’t be asked to do more than is realistic for a second year QB.

The bottom line is you can take the under on 16 INTs for Fields because he won’t be victimized by this bad of luck two straight seasons.

