Kyle Schwarber will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby. We’re taking a look back at his previous performance in 2018

The field for the 2022 Home Run Derby is set. Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League in homers, will be a participant. Schwarber participated in the Home Run Derby with the Chicago Cubs in 2018. According to Vegas, Schwarber has a good shot to win it this year. He will also have the added pressure of being the number one seed.

Schwarber advanced to the final round in 2018 before losing to Bryce Harper. That entire final round can be viewed here.

Some fans still maintain that Schwarber was robbed in the final round as Harper would move onto the next pitch before the previous ball had landed. Either way, Harper won it in front of the home fans in Washington D.C. in a very memorable Home Run Derby.

The home town hero has done it!@Nationals’ Bryce Harper wins the 2018 Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/dy05LVyPjE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 17, 2018

Kyle Schwarber faced some stiff competition before advancing to the final round. He matched up with Alex Bregman in round 1. Schwarber and Bregman were tied for the worst odds that year, while Bryce Harper was the favorite to win the event. Bregman fell one homer short of catching Schwarber as he lost 16-15.

Schwarbers biggest moment came in the semi-finals against Rhys Hoskins. Schwarber made an impressive comeback with 40 seconds left on the clock and didn’t even need the 30-second bonus time.

it got lost because it was rightfully The Bryce Harper Show but Kyle Schwarber’s performance in the 2018 Home Run Derby at Nationals Park is way up there in terms of memorable non-winning HR Derby performances. his comeback against Rhys Hoskins in the semi-finals was so fun: pic.twitter.com/RjAMp9lWJ4 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) January 9, 2021

The Home Run Derby will take place At Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18th. Kyle Schwarber will face 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. See the complete schedule of All-Star events and festivities here.

