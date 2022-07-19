Rather than continue his career with the Atlanta Falcons former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman has retired from football.

In a move that likely surprised no one, former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman announced his retirement from the NFL after six seasons. Goldman was a second round draft pick in former general manager Ryan Pace’s inaugural draft class. Goldman came in slated to play the 0-technique nose tackle spot in the 3-4 defense and handled the duties quite well for a few seasons.

Veteran DT Eddie Goldman, who recently signed with the #Falcons, has informed the team that he's retiring instead, source said. The former #Bears standout, who is 28, played six seasons, plus the opt-out year in 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

Goldman was a big, fast and very athletic player who came to the Bears out of Florida State. His first three seasons with the Bears were his best seasons in Chicago as he played his way into his first and only contract extension. However Goldman’s love for the game seemed to fade away as his career progressed. Goldman sat out the 2020 season as a COVID option, then took a while getting ready for the season a year ago. Finally the Bears cut him this off-season and it took a while before Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons before changing his mind and retiring all together.

Eddie Goldman’s career may be clearly defined as a player who had excellent potential to dominate at the highest levels of the game before losing his passion and you could see it as his play suffered.

When he was on top of his game he was arguably one of the most dominant nose tackles in the league, but he just couldn’t keep up the consistency to be that interior force.

Eddie Goldman’s career will be that’s forgettable in many aspects, unrealized potential and a loss of love for the game. Ultimately you hope his early retirement is not a sign of something more serious. Because any time a player retires at the peak of his powers you worry that something more serious may be afoot.

Regardless Bears fans should wish him nothing but the best of luck in his future endeavors.

