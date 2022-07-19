Cade McNown’s wife was arrested in December 2021

Christina McNown, the wife of former Chicago Bears quarterback Cade McNown, was sentenced after pleading no contest to grand theft Monday, per multiple reports.

Christina was arrested in December 2021, per the New York Post. She was accused of allegedly taking designer purses and other designer articles from her employer Sydney Holland. Christina faced four counts of felony grand theft.

She has been entered into a misdemeanor diversion program and will have to do 500 hours of community service, per a TMZ report:

In addition to the community service, we’re told Christina was also ordered to complete a theft course. Court officials say a stay-away order barring her from contact with Holland was also put in place.

We’re told Cade was not present in court. “With her plea today, Ms. McNown is being held responsible for her numerous thefts from Ms. Holland, which cost Ms. Holland hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the loss of irreplaceable items with sentimental value,” said Holland’s attorney, Karen Sosa. “We hope Ms. McNown reflects on her behavior and does not repeat these crimes in the future.”

Cade McNown’s wife got off with a relatively light sentence

500 hours of community service and a theft course is a lot better than years behind bars. And a misdemeanor diversion program for a clean bill is a lot better than a felony conviction.

It was interesting Cade McNown was not in court. Cade was drafted by the Bears as the 12th overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. He struggled with the Bears and was considered a bust. (Although at the time of this publication his touchdown to interception ratio was better than Justin Fields.)

After taking a good chunk of cash from the Bears for his services on his rookie deal, Cade had two more stints in the NFL. One year with the Miami Dolphins and one year San Francisco 49ers to wrap up his four-year career after the 2002 season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE