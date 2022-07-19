Juan Soto turns down a $440M deal and is now up for trade. Should the Cubs go after him?

Juan Soto, the Dominican outfielder for the Washington Nationals, rejected a massive $440M deal for a 15-year contract, leading to himself being up for trade.

Breaking: The Nationals are open to hearing trade offers for Juan Soto after the star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history, according to a report in The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/AaIXBZ1rjG — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2022

With Soto on the block, many teams are expected to pursue the talented outfielder who is still just 23-years-old and has several years of his prime left. Teams like the Yankees, and the Mets are rumored to be in on him as is St. Louis, Los Angeles Dodgers and even San Diego.

Does Juan Soto make sense for the Chicago Cubs?

But what about the Cubs? Would they pursue a player like Soto who is demanding more than $440M on 15 years to be a part of their rebuild?

Soto wants to win and he wants to win now, he’s made that clear. When questioned on why Soto turned down the deal, he responded with “I get the taste of winning, so I want to win every year,” according to the Washington Post.

There’s no doubt Soto is a valuable player and the Cubs do have the prospects to send to Washington to make it an intriguing deal. Any deal by the Cubs would have to include a combination of Brennan Davis, Christian Albright, Kevin Alcantara, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Caleb Killan and probably more.

The question for the Cubs would then be… does a move for Soto speed up the rebuilding process? Or does it force them to reload their farm system like they did at the last deadline?

Soto is intriguing but I don’t believe this is a move the Cubs will make.

