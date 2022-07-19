Trending
Cubs

Twitter going crazy over Cubs drafting Mark McGwire’s son

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Mark McGwire's son is a Chicago Cub
ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 7: Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals and Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs joke before the game at Busch Stadium on September 7, 1998 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Mark McGwire was a rival of the Chicago Cubs

Mark McGwire played for two teams in his 16-year-career in the MLB. He ended his career with a major rival of the Chicago Cubs, the Saint Louis Cardinals. The Cubs recently selected McGwire’s son, Mason McGwire in the 2022 draft. Social media is going nuts with the pick.

Mark had a big-time rivalry with Cubs star-slugger Sammy Sosa. The pair rivaled each other in 1998 when competing for the single-season home run record. Mark would eventually win the battle and set a league record of 70 home runs, beating Sosa’s 68. The record would fall to Barry Bonds in 2021, who had 73 home runs. (Bonds record hasn’t been beaten since the MLB’s end of the steroid era.)

Twitter had a lot to say about Mark McGwire’s son going to the Cubs

Here are some of Twitter’s best comments about Mason heading to the Cubs. Mark should be a proud dad.

Mason has pretty impressive skills.

Mason had a national ranking of 104, according to Perfect Game. He’s the 28th overall ranked right-handed pitcher in the nation. Mark played a different position than Mason as he was a first baseman. It’ll be interesting to see what happens if Mason takes the mound at Wrigley Field.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply