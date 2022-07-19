Mark McGwire was a rival of the Chicago Cubs

Mark McGwire played for two teams in his 16-year-career in the MLB. He ended his career with a major rival of the Chicago Cubs, the Saint Louis Cardinals. The Cubs recently selected McGwire’s son, Mason McGwire in the 2022 draft. Social media is going nuts with the pick.

Mark had a big-time rivalry with Cubs star-slugger Sammy Sosa. The pair rivaled each other in 1998 when competing for the single-season home run record. Mark would eventually win the battle and set a league record of 70 home runs, beating Sosa’s 68. The record would fall to Barry Bonds in 2021, who had 73 home runs. (Bonds record hasn’t been beaten since the MLB’s end of the steroid era.)

Twitter had a lot to say about Mark McGwire’s son going to the Cubs

Here are some of Twitter’s best comments about Mason heading to the Cubs. Mark should be a proud dad.

Mark McGwire’s son going to the Cubs should be a crime — Melanie Rau (@_MelanieRau) July 18, 2022

Yesterday the Chicago Cubs drafted Mark McGwire's son…who unfortunately is a pitcher and not a roided up power hitter. Also, this means that Mark McGwire will likely be welcomed back to Wrigley Field more recently and more often than Sammy Sosa. And that's a travesty. — Chalupa Batman (@wheatie_87) July 19, 2022

THE CUBS GOT MARK MCGWIRE'S ACTUAL SON IN THE DRAFT THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/TMdPArpf8x — Insane Jeans Endorsements (@yiffpolice) July 18, 2022

The Cubs just drafted Mark McGwire's son which means there's an ever so slight chance we'll see a McGwire 25 Cubs jersey at Wrigley some day and if that happens it would break my 1998 brain. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) July 18, 2022

Seeing Mark McGwire in a Cubs hat (if his son makes it to Wrigley) will be so so weird. — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) July 18, 2022

Mason McGwire is Mark McGwire's son! Let's go! — Alex_C (@Alex_Clendenin) July 18, 2022

Mason has pretty impressive skills.

Mason had a national ranking of 104, according to Perfect Game. He’s the 28th overall ranked right-handed pitcher in the nation. Mark played a different position than Mason as he was a first baseman. It’ll be interesting to see what happens if Mason takes the mound at Wrigley Field.

