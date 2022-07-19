Mason McGwire, son of Mark McGwire, has been drafted in the 8th round

Mason McGwire has joined the Chicago Cubs family Monday night as a pitcher in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft. McGwire is the son of former Cardinals’ first baseman Mark Mcgwire, who was also drafted in the eighth round of the 1981 MLB draft and then went on to play in the 1989 World Series.

According to CBS, the 18-year-old McGwire is a draft pick right out of Capistrano Valley High School just as current pitcher Kyle Hendricks. He is currently committed to play ball at the University of Oklahoma and currently has a slot value bonus of $188,000; following in his father’s footsteps of pursuing college before the MLB.

During his time at Capistrano Valley, Mason McGwire’s best stats were his 92 MPH fastball, and his 7.6-second 60-yard dash. This 6’4 right-handed pitcher is ranked 104th out of his class, and 28th out of right-handed high school pitchers. His father Mark McGwire, although he played as a first baseman for the Cardinals, also played as a right-handed pitcher during high school.

In this years draft the cubs took a liking to arms players selecting eight out of their nine selctions as pitchers including Cade Horton in the first round and Jackson Ferris in the second. If McGwire chooses to play for the Cubs we will be seeing him in the 2023 season given he does not lay for the minor leagues.

