Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Mervis is getting an Triple-A promotion

Prospect Matt Mervis currently plays for the Tennesse Smokies which is a Southern League Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. At the start of the season, he was just another unknown name in the minor leagues but his batting record of .317 can’t be beaten. From his 80 games on The South Bend Cubs and Tennessee Smokies, he scored on average at least one RBI in the first half.

Cubs 1B prospect Matt Mervis will be promoted to Triple-A Iowa following the All Star Break. Mervis has been one of the best hitters in the minors this year, slashing .317/.376/.614 with 21 HR and 25 2B. — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 19, 2022

Due to the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, players like Matt Mervis fell short of the recognition they deserve. Although there is the opportunity that he could move up to the Major Leagues, it won’t be for at least another year as the roster for the Cubs is packed full. With trade deadlines right around the corner, the Cubs need to make a decision on what their go plan is.

Mervis has done nothing but show improvement in Single-A. Double-A, and soon to be Tripple. In the 2021 Minor Leauge season, he had 304 plate appearances, a .245 batting average, and 95 total bases; in comparison to the 2022 season where Mervis had 338 plate appearances, a .350 batting average, and 186 total bases. Even though he won’t be on the cubs next year, he sure is a name to look out for.

