We take a look at a quote from Michael Jordan on Charles Barkley winning the 1993 MVP

The 90’s era of basketball was an incredible one featuring some of the greatest players to ever play the game. It was also an era that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls flat out dominated, winning six NBA titles and it would have probably been more had Jordan not retired.

The GOAT racked up the accolades in that decade, including 4 MVP awards and 6 NBA Finals MVP awards for the Bulls. However, in 1993 as the Bulls were seeking their first three-peat, it was Jordan’s friend Charles Barkley that won the award. Barkley earned NBA MVP honors for his impressive season and then helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals squaring off against Jordan and the Bulls.

While Barkley won the award, Jordan and Pat Riley both were happy for him but knew it should have been Jordan that claimed another one as you can see in this video:

Pat Riley: “All the people out there that vote, you know, have their reasons. But I mean Patrick, in his last two seasons, his team went from 39 wins to 51 and then 51 to 60. And getting a team to win 9 more games in the 50s is very hard to do. And we have improved every year and he has been the major factor in that. But our hats go off to Charles, because he, like the other three, would be deserving.”

Michael Jordan: “He was supposed to be the star in the sunshine, the raisin in the sun or whatever. And he did that. He took that team where they needed to go. And they rewarded him for that. And yes, it’s a dubious reward, certainly.”

Michael Jordan got the last laugh

Michael Jordan finished that season averaging 32.6 points per game while Barkley had 25.6 per game. However, Barkley dominated on the boards averaging a double-double with 12.2 rebounds.

In the end, Jordan and the Bulls got the last laugh with the NBA Finals win over Phoenix thanks to John Paxson’s big shot.

